Peanut parade shooter pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival's signature event.
National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter waived a hearing on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and assault, his attorney confirmed.

Mekhi Lawton, 19, is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its Main Street route in Dothan last November.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Dothan police charged Lawton with shooting two men--Garyoun Fluellen, a 22-year-old man who died, and an unnamed victim who survived.

Related: Parade shooter had lawyer when he surrendered to police

Lawton surrendered about 12 hours later, accompanied by his attorney Adam E. Parker who believes the shooting could have been an act of self-defense.

Lawton has a tentative July 24 trial date.

