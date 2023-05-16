More than $18k in tourism Legislative Grants awarded to Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. –The City of Enterprise was awarded $18,200 worth of grants as a part of the 2023 Tourism Legislative Grants Program.

An announcement was made on May 12 during National Tourism Week that Enterprise is the recipient of six grants to support and promote the city’s tourism. Enterprise Main Street, Enterprise Farmers Market and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will benefit from the grants.

“These grants will support efforts to draw visitors to what has become some of the signature events in our community like the Enterprise Christmas Parade, the Whoville Celebration and Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market,” Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations, Tammy Doerer, said in a press release.

As part of the Grants Program, State Senators may award five grants, each worth $3900, within their district. Senator Josh Carnley awarded two grants for this year’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival and next year’s Spring Festival at the Monument.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to help tourism-related projects within my district,” State Sen. Josh Carnley said in a press release. “We recognize the Main Street program, the Enterprise Chamber and all the entities for their hard work, and we understand that creating these great events requires time, effort, creativity and, of course, funding. I think it’s important that the state offer financial assistance whenever possible because successful events are good for the community and the state.”

State Representatives may award 10 grants, each worth $2600, within their district. State Representative, Rhett Marques, also awarded the following grants:

2023 Military Appreciation Day

2023 Watermelon Day at the Farmers Market

The Enterprise Christmas Parade

2023 Whoville Celebration

Marques explained that he was honored to set aside funds for projects that draw community engagement, revenue and tourism to his home.

“As a member of the community whose family has enjoyed attending events like the Christmas Parade and Farmers Market, I can attest that many of these events are wonderful traditions in our community,” State Rep. Rhett Marques said in a press release.

More than $2.7 million was allocated to the Alabama Tourism Department for grants to promote local and state economies. The Tourism Legislative Grants Program is designed to attract out-of-state tourists and generate revenues by promoting attendance at communitywide special events.

