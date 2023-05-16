Montgomery singer advances to ‘The Voice’ finale; local teen eliminated

D.Smooth (left) and Ryley Tate Wilson (right)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only one of the two singers with Montgomery ties is going to the final round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

D.Smooth and Ryley Tate Wilson were among the top eight in Monday’s live semifinals. After the voting, only D.Smooth remained. He will go up against four others to win it all next Monday.

D.Smooth, 25, and Ryley, 15, both live in Montgomery, although D.Smooth is a Birmingham native.

D.Smooth impressed the voters through his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Ryley performed Billy Joel’s “Vienna.” Although he was voted off, the judges praised his musical talents and expressed high expectations for his future.

