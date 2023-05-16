Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
Abbeville Elementary School Assistant Principal Linda Lawrence faces DUI charges following her...
Abbeville Elementary assistant principal faces DUI charges
NEWS4
WTVY News4 announces new anchor lineups
Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person Thomas David Kandler of Enterprise.
Police searching for Enterprise missing and endangered person
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden meets Congress leaders in urgent debt ceiling talks, weighs cutting short foreign trip
Mekhi Lawton (pictured) is accused of firing deadly shots as the parade concluded along its...
Peanut parade shooter pleads not guilty to murder, assault charges
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency