Mayor proclaims “Police Week” in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. – Mayor William E. Cooper Monday, surrounded by members of the Enterprise Police Department, proclaimed May 14-20, 2023, as Police Week in the City of Enterprise.

National Police Week has been observed in May for decades and the city of Enterprise is having their own week to recognize their law enforcement. According to the Mayor of Enterprise, the members of the Enterprise Police Department are essential to providing safety to the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Enterprise.

“Our police officers, past and present, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to our community,” Mayor Cooper said in a press release.

Mayor William E. Cooper signs the proclamation that dedicates a commemorating Enterprise Police Officers. (City of Enterprise)

Cooper signed the proclamation on May 15, which is designated Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day is meant to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

The Enterprise Police Chief, Michael Moore, said he appreciated the mayor for recognizing Peace Officers Memorial Day and for dedicating an entire week to appreciating the Enterprise law enforcement.

“Our officers do a phenomenal job for the City of Enterprise, and they need to be recognized as public servants of the highest,” Moore explained in a press release.

Mayor Cooper added that the Enterprise Police Department garnered an image that warrants appreciation.

“Our police department has established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens,” Cooper said.

Cooper encouraged Enterprise residents to commemorate the week and honor the roughly 60 members of the Enterprise Police Department.

Mayor Cooper surrounded by members of the Enterprise Police Department. (City of Enterprise)

