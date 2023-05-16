Heart health to be the topic of an upcoming health fair

COTTONWOOD, Ala. - Local medical professionals will speak about cardiovascular health and offer blood pressure screenings as a part of a free health fair.

Houston County native Zhane’ Thomas is hosting a “Close to My Heart” Free Health Fair & Blood Pressure screening on Saturday, May 20. Medical professionals from around the area will speak at the open-to-the-public event on several topics related to cardiovascular health, specifically hypertension.

According to the American Heart Association, almost half of American adults have hypertension, more commonly known as high blood pressure. Many of those affected do not realize it since there are usually no visible symptoms of hypertension.

The American Heart Association states that the primary way that hypertension causes harm is by increasing the workload of the heart and blood vessels. This will eventually lead to a heart attack, stroke or an irregular heartbeat.

According to the chart provided by the American Heart Association, hypertension begins when blood pressure reaches 130. (American Heart Association)

Additionally, hypertension can damage kidneys, result in loss of vision and affect other facets of life. The American Heart Health website has more information regarding heart health.

One of the professionals who will talk about heart health is Marteen Lewis, RN, the founder and owner of Earthy Wellness Bar. In addition to providing health information and blood screenings, there will be free refreshments and door prizes awarded to guests in attendance.

For more information or to RSVP, reach out to Ms. Thomas at (334) 718-3515 or Mr. Michael Thomas at (334) 596-4072. On-site registration will start at 9 a.m. followed by a program from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be at 1414 Metcalf Street, Cottonwood, Alabama 36320.

The “Close to My Heart” Free Health Fair & Blood Pressure screening will be on Saturday, May 20 in Cottonwood. (Zhane’ Thomas)

