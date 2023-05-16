Comedian Kevin Hart set to perform in Dothan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Comedian Kevin Hart is making his Dothan debut this summer.
According to a release from Red Mountain Entertainment, Kevin Hart is set to perform at the Dothan Civic Center on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 P.M.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10:00 A.M.
You can buy tickets by visiting the Dothan Civic Center box office.
All dates, acts, and Tickets prices are subject to change. A service charge is added to each ticket.
