Areas of patchy fog this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Areas of patchy fog this morning as you head out the door so plan for a few extra minutes on the morning drive. This afternoon rain chances will be a little higher than yesterday with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will remain scattered over the next few days before dropping off for Friday and an isolated chance of a few showers on Saturday. Temperatures will hang around the middle to upper 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend as well. We do look drier and a slight bit cooler for next week.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 86°. Winds W 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

