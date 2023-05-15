WTVY News4 announces new anchor lineups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY’s commitment to growing journalists is proven with a series of new promotions and anchor teams.

On Memorial Day, News4 This Morning anchor Kinsley Centers will join Chief Meteorologist David Paul on the top-rated local newscasts in the Wiregrass. She has anchored and reported for News4 since June 2020, after graduating with honors from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in News Media. She is the featured journalist for Wiregrass Gives Back where she highlights several charities in the Wiregrass.

Kinsley Centers (WTVY)

“The Wiregrass has been home for my husband and I for nearly three years now,” Centers said. “We are looking forward to building our lives here, I am thrilled to be able to continue serving the people in this community through News4′s lead newscasts.”

Replacing Centers on News4 This Morning is Weekend Anchor Caroline Gerhart. Gerhart is a graduate from Troy University who is committed to serving the Wiregrass for many years to come. She has been reporting and anchoring for News4 since May 2022. Gerhart holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism and Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dancing.

Caroline Gerhart (WTVY)

“I am excited for News Director Whitney Argenbright and the News4 Team,” said Vice President and General Manager Valerie Russell. “Whitney has developed a team with a prominent level of integrity, accountability, and professionalism. News4 is committed to being the best and delivering the best.”

These promotions come in tandem with a career advancement for Evening Anchor Taylor Pollock. She accepted a position with WBRC, a Gray TV station in Birmingham, where she will continue to serve the great people of Alabama and our company. Pollock started at WTVY in 2019 as a Multimedia Journalist. Throughout her years at WTVY, Taylor highlighted her talent and passion for Wiregrass through work with multiple charities such as Wiregrass Angel House, Wiregrass Cooperative Silent Heroes, Rumble Over Rucker Freedom Fest, and the Southeast Health Gala.

“Our station is committed to helping journalists grow,” said News Director Whitney Argenbright. “That means giving them career advancement opportunities that will continue to serve our great state and the nation. It is a mission that would not be possible without a community like this one.”

The new anchor lineups will be featured in newscasts beginning May 29, 2023.

About WTVY

WTVY is the #1 local media organization producing news, weather, and original content for the Wiregrass region of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Located in the historic Charles Woods Building in downtown Dothan, AL, WTVY has been the area’s leading local broadcaster since 1955 and has current network affiliations with CBS, NBC, CW, MeTV, MyNetworkTV and Circle. WTVY produces more than 22 hours of live local television weekly and publishes additional content to a variety of digital platforms. For more information, visit www.wtvy.com.

