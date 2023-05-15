Wiregrass United Way CEO celebrates 20 years with organization

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local community leader is celebrating 20 years with one of the Wiregrass’ top organizations, the Wiregrass United Way.

Walter Hill got to celebrate his China Anniversary on Friday, and of course he celebrated while staying busy with the organization, which hosted their golf tournament on Friday as well.

Hill has long been highlighted for his dedication and work, as through his work, and shown as part of his celebration on Friday, Wiregrass United Way has been able to raise $58,894,380, an average of $2,944,719 each year, or roughly $5.60 each minute over the last 20 years.

In addition to the anniversary milestone with Wiregrass United Way, Hill was honored back in November by the United Ways of Alabama as the inaugural recipient of the Joanne Hightower Award for Excellence, which highlights an outstanding Alabama United Way professional. Hill was highlighted as “an innovator, collaborator, and driving force for change” through his work.

Hill’s work is also highlighted through the creation of a cookbook back in 2021 in honor of his mother and family, which at the time of receiving his November award helped raised more than $35,000 for Wiregrass United Way, according to State Representative Paul Lee, who was also responsible for nominating Hill for the Hightower Award.

In addition to all of that, if that wasn’t a clear indication to how proudly busy Hill stays, he also serves on the Miss Alabama Teen Committee and is a producer for the Miss Alabama event, and has been for coming up on 14 years.

News4 sends our biggest congratulations to Walter Hill, and a big thank you for his dedication to serving the Wiregrass community!

