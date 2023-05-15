SYNOPSIS - The summertime pattern continues this week, this afternoon we will see the chance of some pop-up afternoon showers and storms with partly cloudy skies temperatures will warm into the lower 90s for highs today before we spend the rest of the week in the upper 80s. The pop-up shower and storms chances stick around most of the week before dropping a bit as we head towards the weekend. Looking into next week we look drier and temperatures stay warm.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 88° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 87° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

