News4 “Hometown Tour” makes its way to Headland

The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!
The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Headland Friday, May 19 as part of our fourth stop of “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in downtown Headland.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

We look forward to highlighting what makes Headland special, including live interviews and features on staple events in the town.

The tour will finish up on May 26 in Ashford.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbeville Elementary School Assistant Principal Linda Lawrence faces DUI charges following her...
Abbeville Elementary assistant principal faces DUI charges
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Anastasia’s grandmother: I knew she was in trouble
jail generic
Group freeing woman from jail on Mother’s Day weekend
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

NEWS4
WTVY News4 announces new anchor lineups
DPD
DPD Officers honor National Police Week
Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
The largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense is in the Wiregrass
Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
The rich history of the largest aviation museum in the Wiregrass