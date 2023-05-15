News4 “Hometown Tour” makes its way to Headland

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Headland Friday, May 19 as part of our fourth stop of “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in downtown Headland.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

We look forward to highlighting what makes Headland special, including live interviews and features on staple events in the town.

The tour will finish up on May 26 in Ashford.

