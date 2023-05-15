New manufacturing facility coming to Bainbridge, creating hundreds of jobs

The new 1,500,000-square-foot facility will be at Downrange Industrial Park in Bainbridge.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An $800 million investment will be made to bring a new manufacturing facility to Bainbridge.

Anovion Technologies, which is a supplier of premium synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries, will build a new manufacturing facility in Bainbridge.

The project will invest millions of dollars and bring over 400 jobs to Decatur County.

“We’re proud to welcome Anovion to Georgia, which is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hardworking Georgians of Decatur County.”

The new 1,500,000-square-foot facility will be at Downrange Industrial Park in Bainbridge. The facility will be the first of its size and scale in North America.

“The facility will produce synthetic graphite for use in batteries that power EVs, electric storage systems, electronics, military applications, and other products,” Kemp’s office said in a release.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Anovion to Bainbridge,” Edward Reynolds, Bainbridge mayor, said. “With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion’s decision to locate in our community is a huge win. I know that our workforce is ready to embrace this opportunity and that we will all grow and prosper together.”

Operations are expected to begin in late 2025. The company will be hiring for a variety of technical, production, and engineering roles, along with administrative and management positions.

