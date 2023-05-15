Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an alleged unruly special needs student to class following his expulsion.

This case could draw a line in the sand regarding how far schools must go to accommodate pupils who require attention beyond what their classmates receive.

The lawsuit filed Friday identified the Dothan High School student only as “J.C.,” who it said suffers from Attention-Deficit/Hyper-Activity Disorder and Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

Because of those conditions, “J.C.” is protected under the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), and the school system is required to accommodate his educational needs.

In its filing, DCS said it had done everything reasonable to create individual learning that allows “J.C.” to prosper despite his issues, but his behavior makes that nearly impossible.

His misconduct, the appeal claims, worsened this school year, with multiple complaints during the first few weeks of the term.

Per the lawsuit, “J.C.” skipped school, used abusive language, got into fights, smoked on campus, flipped off teachers and students as well as threatening them.

His behavior continued, despite punishment that included suspension, the school system claims.

Fed up, DCS expelled the 16-year-old in December 2022 for 12 months, per the lawsuit.

However, despite “J.C.’s” alleged woeful behavior, an Administrative Law Judge in March reversed the expulsion and ordered him back to school, ruling that DCS violated his rights under IDEA.

School administrators disagree with that ruling.

“The Administrative Law Judge abused its discretion when it ignored the facts and the existing dangers and erroneously ruled that the (DCS) did not have the legal right and ability to expel under its conduct code,” the suit alleges.

Believing “J.C.’s” disruptive behavior harms others, DCS is asking Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton to remove him from school by overturning the order that forced Dothan High to take him back.

However, the student’s family claims the school system has failed to follow federal protocols to accommodate needs, including following through on an individual education plan required by the federally funded IDEA program, according to the suit.

DCS attorneys Dustin Fowler and Stephen Etheridge declined to comment because of the ongoing litigation.

News 4 could not seek comment from the student’s family because the suit doesn’t identify them beyond their initials.

Court officials have not set a trial date.

