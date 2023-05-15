Hank Williams Jr. makes Montgomery stop to visit mom’s grave

In this file photo, Hank Williams Jr. speaks about friend and honoree, Jerry Lee Lewis, during...
In this file photo, Hank Williams Jr. speaks about friend and honoree, Jerry Lee Lewis, during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Country music star Hank Williams Jr. traveled to Montgomery over the weekend where he spent some time honoring his late mother, Audrey Williams, during a graveside visit.

Williams posted a photo of himself Monday holding a bouquet of yellow roses next to his mom’s grave.

“After 2 sold out shows in Alabama, I went to Montgomery for a Mother’s Day visit,” he told his 3.5 million Facebook followers. “All this is possible because of Audrey Williams.”

Williams played shows in Tuscaloosa on Friday and Orange Beach on Saturday before his capital city visit.

After 2 sold out shows in Alabama, I went to Montgomery for a Mother's Day visit. All this is possible because of Audrey Williams.

Posted by Hank Williams Jr. on Monday, May 15, 2023

His father, the legendary country music artist Hank Williams Sr., died on Jan. 1, 1953. His mother died on Nov. 4, 1975. Despite the two having divorced in 1952, they are buried next to each other in Montgomery’s Oakwood Cemetery Annex.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbeville Elementary School Assistant Principal Linda Lawrence faces DUI charges following her...
Abbeville Elementary assistant principal faces DUI charges
NEWS4
WTVY News4 announces new anchor lineups
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
jail generic
Group freeing woman from jail on Mother’s Day weekend
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Anastasia’s grandmother: I knew she was in trouble

Latest News

Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
(L-R) Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw Jr.; Firefighter James A. Christian Jr.; Firefighter David O....
5 Montgomery firefighters injured in deadly house fire identified
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School