Federal public defender appointed to represent Joran van der Sloot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal magistrate has appointed the federal public defender’s office to represent Joran van der Sloot as he faces federal wire fraud and extortion charges related to an alleged attempt to extort $250,000 from the family of missing Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway.

Kevin Butler, the federal public defender for the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Alabama filed a petition with the court last Friday asking a judge to assign a public defender to van der Sloot because “Mr. van der Sloot has been in custody since approximately 2010 and is indigent. Therefore under the aforementioned authority and in the interest of justice, the undersigned respectfully requests this motion be granted.”

Federal Judge Gray Borden granted the motion Monday, setting in motion the process to provide van der Sloot a court-ordered public defender as he prepares for extradition proceedings to bring him to the U.S. from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramírez in 2010.

The federal indictment filed in 2010 alleges van der Sloot demanded Beth Holloway wire him $250,000 in exchange for revealing the location of Natalee Holloway’s remains. Federal prosecutors say Holloway wired $25,000 and van der Sloot lead the family to a location in Aruba where he said Natalee Holloway’s remains were buried, but knew that to be false.

“We hope that this action will enable a process that will help to bring peace to Mrs. Holloway and to her family, who are grieving in the same way that the Flores family in Peru is grieving for the loss of their daughter, Stephany,” said Ambassador Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, Peru’s Ambassador to the United States.

