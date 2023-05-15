On the dotted line: Daleville senior headed to Mississippi

Multi-sport athlete Jeremiah Moore is headed to Jones College in Mississippi to continue his football career.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-sport athlete at Daleville High School is taking his talents just west to Mississippi.

Jeremiah Moore is headed to Jones College, and will look to focus on continuing his football career with the Bobcats program.

Warhawks head coach Will Garner spoke highly of Moore as he talked about the leadership value he brought to the locker room, and how he’ll be truly missed at Daleville.

Moore says he chose Jones College because it was his first offer, and when he took the visit over to Ellisville, Mississippi, it seemed to be the best choice.

“You gotta use your head, you gotta be smart, you can’t worry about every little thing that goes on,” said Moore. “But you can worry about the big things that go on. I’mma have to stay on my grades studying, and not going out, just studying and sticking to the books.”

