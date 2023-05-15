Daily Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A rather summerlike pattern continues this week with daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will average close to normal, mainly in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 68° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abbeville Elementary School Assistant Principal Linda Lawrence faces DUI charges following her...
Abbeville Elementary assistant principal faces DUI charges
NEWS4
WTVY News4 announces new anchor lineups
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Judge asked to remove unruly student from Dothan High School
jail generic
Group freeing woman from jail on Mother’s Day weekend
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Anastasia’s grandmother: I knew she was in trouble

Latest News

Color The Weather 05-15-23
Color The Weather 05-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-15-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-15-23
Pop-up afternoon showers
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast May 14th 2023