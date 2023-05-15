Daily Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – A rather summerlike pattern continues this week with daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs will average close to normal, mainly in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 86° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 87° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S/SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

