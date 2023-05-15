Color the Weather Submission Form

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every morning, News4 highlights a weather drawing from a local child.

Sponsored by Murphy Family Restaurants, the winner is sent a McDonald’s prize pack.

The segment airs at 6:45 weekdays on News 4 This Morning.

If you have a little artist, you can send in their work using the form below or by uploading it into the Burst Bubble.

Note: The form asks for a mailing address. That information will only be used to send the winner a prize pack.

SUBMISSION FORM

BURST BUBBLE

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.