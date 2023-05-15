Color the Weather Submission Form

News4 Color the Weather
News4 Color the Weather(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every morning, News4 highlights a weather drawing from a local child.

Sponsored by Murphy Family Restaurants, the winner is sent a McDonald’s prize pack.

The segment airs at 6:45 weekdays on News 4 This Morning.

If you have a little artist, you can send in their work using the form below or by uploading it into the Burst Bubble.

Note: The form asks for a mailing address. That information will only be used to send the winner a prize pack.

SUBMISSION FORM

BURST BUBBLE

