Boil water notice for Cottondale Monday

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A boil water notice has been planned for Cottondale on Monday, May 15.

The boil water period will start Monday, May 15 due to a water line repair.

The affected area will cover about 25 homes.

The affected areas will cover: Glastel St. East to Willow St., including Johnson Loop and Bellamy Circle. Willow St. South to Levy St. (US Hwy 90) including 2794 and 2800 Levy ST and the Elementary School.

This will affect approximately 90 customers.

According to the Cottondale Public Works Department, people are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

For any questions contact Cottondale City Hall at 850-352-4361.

