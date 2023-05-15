AARP: Make sure your loved one’s assisting living or nursing home checks database for elder abuse

New law heightens penalties for elder abuse in Alabama
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Attorney General Steve Marshall says an Etowah County woman will feel the full force of justice after exploiting an elderly woman from her life savings. We’re On Your Side with warning about this type crime and what the state is doing to try and prevent it from happening to your loved one.

Penalties are now stronger when it comes to elder abuse in Alabama. Last week, Lisa Daugherty pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10 million from an elderly woman in Etowah County. Court records show Daughtery was a technician at Oak Landing assisted living. She became power of attorney for the elderly woman there and began transferring the victim’s money into her own bank account. Prosecutors say she purchased houses, several cars and even dental implants..

This type fraud is something AARP of Alabama has been working to combat for years.

“Things that used to be misdemeanors are now felonies. The penalties for these crimes are higher than they used to be. We continue to look for ways to strengthen those laws,” Jamie Harding with AARP of Alabama said.

Last year, Governor Ivey signed “Shirley’s Law” into effect that creates an elder abuse registry for nursing homes and other elder care agencies to check to see if a person they are looking to hire has been convicted of elder abuse. The law is named after Shirley Holcombe who was a victim of financial elder abuse. Her daughter worked tirelessly to get it passed.

“While I never wanted her to go through that and would never wish it on her. Good has come from evil,” Jo Holcombe, who helped create the law said.

AARP says if you have a loved in assisted living or nursing homes, make sure the facilities are using the registry system.

“A lot of these facilities are looking for staff right now. Most of them are understaffed. They have been since the pandemic and they are looking for staff. So, we want to be sure that they are utilizing that registry and doing their due diligence on anybody they might be bringing in,” Harding said.

Harding says people need to have conversations with their loved ones before they get up in age about things like estate planning to make sure they don’t fall victim to this type of financial fraud.

