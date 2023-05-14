Hello Summer!

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s this week. An isolated shower or two possible each afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Hello Summer!

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 68°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Few clouds, isolated shower. High near 91°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

