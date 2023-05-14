SYNOPSIS – High temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s this week. An isolated shower or two possible each afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Hello Summer!

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 68°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Few clouds, isolated shower. High near 91°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.