Group freeing woman from jail on Mother’s Day weekend

TOPS, supported by National Bailout, is paying bonds, bonding fees, and fines in Dothan, Montgomery, and elsewhere according to founder Kenneth Glasgow.
jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Ordinary People’s Society, a non-profit group, is bonding women out of jail as they have on Mother’s Day weekends in past years.

The average amount is $1,500 and those freed are non-violent offenders.

“Everyday tens of thousands of people languish in jail simply because they cannot afford bail,” National Bailout claims on its webpage. “In addition to the over $9 billion wasted on incarcerating people convicted of no crime, pretrial incarceration has catastrophic impacts on families and communities.”

TOPS also tackles other issues including felon voting rights, for which Glasgow has received awards.

