Abbeville Elementary assistant principal faces DUI charges

Linda Lawrence, 48, has been an educator for more than 20 years, according to her schoolwires.net biography.
Abbeville Elementary School Assistant Principal Linda Lawrence faces DUI charges following her May 13, 2023 arrest in Houston County, Alabama.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Linda Lawrence, an Abbeville Elementary School assistant principal, faces DUI charges following her Houston County arrest over the weekend.

County Jail records show that officers booked Lawrence at 12:54 on Saturday morning and released her six hours later after she posted a $1,000 cash bond.

The 48-year-old has been an educator for more than 20 years, according to her schoolwires.net biography.

Before returning to Abbeville where she graduated high school Lawrence worked in New Brockton and Enterprise.

The DUI is a misdemeanor but if convicted on that charge Lawrence’s driver’s license would be suspended.

Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley told News 4 protocols will be followed as they would be with any employee and she plans an investigation of the matter.

(This story updated to reflect Ms. Lawrence is a elementary school employee, not high school.)

