Wiregrass Children’s Home hosts a color run to raise money for a good cause

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local nonprofit is raising funds to help local abused and neglected children.

The Wiregrass Children’s Home had its color fun run to help fund the daily operations of the house.

The children’s home is an emergency shelter giving children of any age food, shelter, and clothing.

This home is the only licensed emergency shelter of its kind in the Wiregrass. WCH opened its doors in 1989 and has served over 700 children. Some of those kids have only stayed a night while others have stayed for years.

As for the run itself, participants who signed up for it ran for 3 miles, and at each mile marker, they were doused in chalk color. The money raised by registration is used to operate the house.

If you missed the color run, you can visit the Wiregrass Children’s Home website and donate on the site as well as sign up to volunteer.

