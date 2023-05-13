Sunny & Hot

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of sunshine with a mix of clouds over the next 7days. A small chance of an isolated shower possible each afternoon. Any rain will develop and dissipate quickly.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Few clouds, isolated shower. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

