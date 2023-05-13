Sunny & Hot
SYNOPSIS – Plenty of sunshine with a mix of clouds over the next 7days. A small chance of an isolated shower possible each afternoon. Any rain will develop and dissipate quickly.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Few clouds, isolated shower. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 20%
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 10%
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 87° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
