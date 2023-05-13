Montgomery Regional Airport investigating stolen police vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department and the Montgomery Police Department are investigating an airport police car theft.

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m. Authorities say they have since located the vehicle and are looking for the suspect.

The Montgomery Regional Airport is offering a reward of two first-class seats and free parking to any of our four nonstop destinations for anyone with details and information leading to an arrest.

“Getaway in style to four of the direct international hubs that MGM offers for an escape, but please don’t take the police vehicle,” said MGM Director Wade A. Davis. “The Airport Police Department is working with the City of Montgomery to find and apprehend the subject – at this time, no further information is available.”

Please contact the Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department with any leads at 334-281-9567.

