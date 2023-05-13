The largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense is in the Wiregrass

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel is known as “The Home of Army Aviation.”

It also houses the largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense.

The museum records the history of army aviation dating back to 1908. The army aviation branch has only been formally recognized for 40 years, but the history extends way before 1983.

One of the special things housed there is the medal of honor of Chief warrant officer Michael Novosel, who was awarded the military’s highest honor for his bravery during a medical evacuation in the Vietnam War, and later had the army post renamed in his honor. Novosel’s life tells a story deeper than just military service, but one of the strength of family.

The museum is not only open to soldiers looking to understand the storied history of excellence that they will continue, but for the families of those in the military to see what their loved one is contributing to.

The museum is open Mondays through Saturdays to the public.

