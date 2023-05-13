The largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense is in the Wiregrass

Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel is known as “The Home of Army Aviation.”

It also houses the largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense.

The museum records the history of army aviation dating back to 1908. The army aviation branch has only been formally recognized for 40 years, but the history extends way before 1983.

One of the special things housed there is the medal of honor of Chief warrant officer Michael Novosel, who was awarded the military’s highest honor for his bravery during a medical evacuation in the Vietnam War, and later had the army post renamed in his honor. Novosel’s life tells a story deeper than just military service, but one of the strength of family.

The museum is not only open to soldiers looking to understand the storied history of excellence that they will continue, but for the families of those in the military to see what their loved one is contributing to.

The museum is open Mondays through Saturdays to the public.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Pregnant teen died five days before officers found her body, sheriff estimates
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
UPDATE: Dothan missing woman found
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
The rich history of the largest aviation museum in the Wiregrass
James Cunningham joins us to talk about his fun-for-anyone Daleville spot.
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville: Talking Brain Busters Escape Room
Pastor Bill Mansfiled joins us live to chat about how his congregation is working to unite the...
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville: Talking the Daleville Assembly of God
One of the biggest names to come out of Daleville High School in recent memory is current...
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville: Home of the rushing king