On the dotted line: Maurissia Walker

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day at Rehobeth High School, as Maurissia Walker has decided on her next hardwood destination.

Walker signed on the dotted line to further her basketball career at Lurleen B. Wallace.

Walk has played for the Rebels since middle school, and in her junion and senior seasons she had 325 points, nearly 200 rebounds, and 105 assists.

She also recorded 7 blocks, even at her 5′3″ stature.

