On the dotted line: Diamond Ealey-Carter

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Diamond Early-Carter will soon call the City of Progress her athletic home.

Carter is headed to Enterprise State to play basketball with the Boll Weevils program upon her graduation from Houston County High School.

As a senior, Carter averaged 21 points per game with the Lions, and topped that off with an average 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game as a point guard.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.