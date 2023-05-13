On the dotted line: Diamond Ealey-Carter

At Houston County High School, Carter signed on the dotted line as she heads to play basketball for Enterprise State.
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Diamond Early-Carter will soon call the City of Progress her athletic home.

Carter is headed to Enterprise State to play basketball with the Boll Weevils program upon her graduation from Houston County High School.

As a senior, Carter averaged 21 points per game with the Lions, and topped that off with an average 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game as a point guard.

