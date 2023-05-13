Dothan church holds prom for those with special needs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some children and young adults got the chance to dance the night away at a prom designed just for them.

Joy Prom is catered specifically towards those with special needs. Attendees got to walk a red carpet, take pictures at a professional photo station, and enjoy free flowers and refreshments at Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan.

Organizers say the event means a lot to everyone involved.

“It shows them that they’re special, and that’s what we want to tell them,” says Charles Uptain, the executive pastor at Calvary Baptist. “We want to tell them God loves them, God created them in his image and we want them to know that they are special. We just did a walk-in, we clapped for them, so they feel special. That’s the whole point of it.”

The prom has been held every year since 2016, except for the year 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

