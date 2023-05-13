Dothan church holds prom for those with special needs

Some children and young adults got the change to dance the night away at a prom designed just for them.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some children and young adults got the chance to dance the night away at a prom designed just for them.

Joy Prom is catered specifically towards those with special needs. Attendees got to walk a red carpet, take pictures at a professional photo station, and enjoy free flowers and refreshments at Calvary Baptist Church in Dothan.

Organizers say the event means a lot to everyone involved.

“It shows them that they’re special, and that’s what we want to tell them,” says Charles Uptain, the executive pastor at Calvary Baptist. “We want to tell them God loves them, God created them in his image and we want them to know that they are special. We just did a walk-in, we clapped for them, so they feel special. That’s the whole point of it.”

The prom has been held every year since 2016, except for the year 2020 when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Pregnant teen died five days before officers found her body, sheriff estimates
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
UPDATE: Dothan missing woman found
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride

Latest News

Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
The largest aviation museum in the Department of Defense is in the Wiregrass
Inside the museum's walls lies story after story of the rich history of flight.
The rich history of the largest aviation museum in the Wiregrass
Some children and young adults got the change to dance the night away at a prom designed just...
Dothan church holds prom for those with special needs
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Ft. Novosel is hosting an array of resources for...
Lyster Army Health Clinic brings awareness to mental health