Winner of Restaurant Rumble, McLin’s, shows southern hospitality in food and atmosphere

Ray and Evelyn McLin converted the old Daleville Baptist Church into a restaurant and opened their doors in 1968.
Hometown Tour 2023: Taste and see the Daleville classic McLin's Restaurant
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -Fort Novosel brings people from all over the world to Daleville, Alabama. For those who move here to work on the base- home can feel very far away, but one restaurant does its best to make newcomers feel at home.

McLin’s Restaurant is a staple in Daleville and has historic ties to the military base. Current owner Matt McLin’s grandfather, Ray, was the Command Sargeant Major on the former Fort Rucker.

The family made good use of the architectural layout of the building. The small rooms that used to be Sunday school classrooms are now used for private dining.

The restaurant pays homage to its military roots throughout the restaurant with signed pictures from former Generals adorning the walls in places of honor. “Most of the pictures are former Generals from Fort Rucker. Some are Generals that we’ve had come through visiting posts. A few other things we have are a letter from former President George Bush he wrote a letter to my grandad and so we thought that was pretty neat.”

Active soldiers and veterans frequent the restaurant for lunch and dinner. One group of veterans visits every month and has been since the 60′s.

McLin said his employees are more like family, many of them going on 20-30 years working at the restaurant. The food they serve has just as much love poured into it.

Every meal at McLin’s starts with a pickle and onion plate. “People like to eat raw onion and pickles with our catfish,” commented McLin.

From fried and grilled seafood, to one of the top 5 steaks rated in Alabama, McLin’s menu has a little something for everybody. While the food is essential, the welcoming atmosphere is what owner Matt McLin is most proud of.

“The relationships you make and get to experience are they just make it all worthwhile.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Pregnant teen died five days before officers found her body, sheriff estimates
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
UPDATE: Dothan missing woman found
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged

Latest News

Hometown Tour 2023: Taste and see the Daleville classic McLin's Restaurant
Hometown Tour 2023: Taste and see the Daleville classic McLin's Restaurant
Talking with Tina Cannon, Director, Daleville Parks and Recreation
Talking with Tina Cannon, Director, Daleville Parks and Recreation
The News4 team is hitting the road for the second year in a row!
News4 “Hometown Tour” heads over to Daleville
Third stop on News4's Hometown Tour 2023 is Daleville!
Hometown Tour: Daleville Promo