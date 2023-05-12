Wallace baseball rakes in season awards

Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wallace-Dothan Govs earning season awards prior to their game one win in the ACCC tournament.

Kade Snell winning South Division Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

The Wicksburg High School product was Shohei Ohtani like this season.

He hit .392 with 12 home runs and drove in 64 RBIs. He only struck out 17 times in 200 plate appearances, that is less than 10% of when he comes to the plate.

He was just as good on the mound. He finished the regular season 8-0 with a 1.36 ERA in 66 and a third innings pitched with 75 strikeouts.

Those numbers only got better after Friday’s performance. He went three for three with two RBIs and two intentional walks.

First year head coach Ryan Ihle also coming away with hardware. Ihle won 2023 Coach of the Year in the South Division after the Govs finished atop the ACCC standings with a 24-8 record in conference and 38-17 overall.

