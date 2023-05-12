Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15. (Source: WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 15-year-old high school student in Alabama is making history as the youngest to become valedictorian and graduate.

WBRC reports that Lexie Jones is a student at Thompson High School who will be going to the University of Alabama in the fall.

Jones said she skipped kindergarten, but it wasn’t until last year after speaking with her counselor that she realized she could graduate early.

“I just kind of took that opportunity, but it wasn’t something I ever planned on doing,” she said.

But now that she has, Jones said she is excited to get her future started.

“I’m not as nervous as I used to be, I’m kind of more excited now. It’s like a new chapter and I’m just excited to see what comes next for my future,” she said.

With graduation approaching, Jones said her last weeks of high school have been busy.

“These last few weeks have kind of been more stressful than others,” she said. “It’s been a little bit more studying, but out of school, I have been seeing my friends more.”

Jones said for those who are also thinking about graduating early that it’s important to make time for yourself.

The 15-year-old said she will be majoring in marketing when attending Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will allow...
Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support

Latest News

18-year-old Jerry Pitts Jr. of Chipley was arrested Wednesday and is facing 10 counts of...
Chipley man arrested on child sex charges
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
A migrant gestures to Texas National Guard members standing behind razor wire on the bank of...
Migrants rush across US border in final hours before Title 42 expires
The man is accused of peeping at a juvenile in the restroom at a local campground.
Eufaula Police searching for public bathroom “peeping tom” for questioning
An older man (pictured) is wanted for questioning by Eufaula Police after a weekend incident at...
Eufaula Police searching for public bathroom “peeping tom” for questioning