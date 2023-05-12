Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road closed

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Pike Road are closed after a crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:24 a.m. Friday, not far from Old Carter Hill Road. Both southbound and northbound lanes closed as a result of the crash. The northbound lanes have since reopened but the southbound lanes remained blocked.

ALEA says the roadway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

No other information about the crash has been publicly released.

