Share your funny, cute, and unique pet videos for National Pet Month!

They could air during the month of May on News 4 This Morning!
(Pixabay)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - May is National Pet Month!

News 4 This Morning is looking for your funniest, cutest, and most unique pet videos! Just be sure to tell us the pet’s name -- cat, dog, bird, or any other kind of pet!

Share them using the widget below and they could air on the Morning Show through the month of May!

