Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - After a few storms this morning things are starting to quiet down for now across the area, we will see a break from the rain for a few hours before more moves in this afternoon. Some storms could have some gusty winds and small hail but overall the threat for severe weather is low today. Rain coverage will be more today than what we have seen all week so make sure to grab the rain gear on the way out the door this morning. Lower rain chances for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the lower 90s for the first time this year so stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen on if spending any time outdoors.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds E 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 89° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

