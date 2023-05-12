‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family. (Source: WVTM, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Magdala Louissaint
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) - For one family in Alabama, Mother’s Day is going to be a little extra special this year.

The Carmack family recently welcomed quadruplets with two sets of identical twins.

Michael and Hannah Carmack found out about their new additions in October of last year and after the shock wore off, they looked to their pastor for guidance.

Hannah Carmack said they weren’t planning on having any more kids as she was wanting to go on a church mission trip to South Africa last November.

“We were told not everybody is chosen for something like this,” Michael Carmack said. “We’ve been chosen because we didn’t go through fertility, it’s the Lord.”

On March 14, Hannah Carmack delivered the quadruplets via C-section. Evelyn led her siblings out followed by David, Daniel and Adeline.

Doctors said all of the babies arrived healthy.

“It’s incredible to watch all the milestones being broken,” Michael Carmack said.

Now, the Carmack family is looking for a little help when it comes to remodeling their house before welcoming their new additions home.

The couple has an 8-year-old daughter already and with the babies expected to leave the hospital soon, they have started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the remodel.

“I think this is the legacy that’s been given to us and we’re going to run with it,” Michael Carmack said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Pregnant teen died five days before officers found her body, sheriff estimates
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
UPDATE: Dothan missing woman found
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged

Latest News

News4 is joined by some very special guests who have lined up booths in partnership with our...
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville: Vendors pack the park in partnership with Hometown Tour
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
Inside the city limits, you'll find a blend of culture, good eats, and good entertainment...
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville: City offers southern hospitality & community for service members
The Daleville Senior Center has been around for decades where they host all sorts of events,...
Daleville Senior Center serving seniors for decades
Daleville's easy living draws many looking for retirement.
Daleville Senior Center is the home away from home for many