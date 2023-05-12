Daleville’s SECTC offers needed resource training in the Wiregrass

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass training center is helping prepare the public for a spectrum of events.

Southeast Community Training Center offers a variety of resources, including testing for real estate, medical professionals and teaching.

Their primary focus is on the medical field.

Owner Greg Gainey says this is a resource that was desperately needed in the Wiregrass.

“There’s a lot of EMTs, basics, advanced, and paramedics that have to wait two weeks before they can test and they was having to travel to Panama City or Montgomery,” said Gainey. “I believe when a person is ready to take their written exam, they should be able to take it then, and not prolong it for two or three weeks.”

While they offer testing for professional licenses, once a month, SECTC offers free CPR courses to locals interested in learning.

“Seconds count,” said Tony Herring with SECTC. “If you can provide an initial CPR and lose mainly chest compressions before EMS arrives, that gives that heart and that brain a little more time for new advanced character arrivals.”

Gainey says SECTC opened in 2000, but has seen incredible growth since opening and now operates in six different states.

“We had six instructors, when I aligned as an American Heart Community Training Center,” said Gainey. “As of today, we have about 477 instructors. We have a good 300 that are active, teaching two or three classes a month.”

With hopes of growth continuing, SECTC continues to provide resources to the Wiregrass and beyond.

“The most important thing to remember is we do these things, not just for ourselves, but for our community and for our friends and for our family,” said Herring.

If you are interested in participating in one of the classes at the training center, go to the SECTC website under the courses tab.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.