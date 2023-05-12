Daleville Chamber of Commerce preparing for Scarecrow Festival

By Will Polston
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Daleville Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a fall staple of their town, the Scarecrow Festival.

The Scarecrow Festival originally acted as a way for local vendors to display their goods but has since evolved to include a BBQ contest, karaoke, a costume contest, a car and bike show, and more.

This festival takes place every fall in Culpepper Park.

Michelle Powell with the chamber says this event has grown year after year and draws attention from surrounding cities and states.

“We have a lot of vendors around here that it is like a side job for them to go to different festivals on the weekends. We wanted to be able to bring them to Daleville,” said Powell. “Then, of course, we get the kid’s activities because we just love seeing the kids having fun.”

Daleville Chamber of Commerce will post noteworthy information about the festival on its Facebook page.

