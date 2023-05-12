Hotter Days Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Rain will end across the area Friday evening, with lower chances for the weekend as we turn hotter. Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday, with many spots touching 90° on Mother’s Day. Seasonally warm weather continues next week with low-end chances daily for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
TONIGHT – Evening rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
