Hotter Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain will end across the area Friday evening, with lower chances for the weekend as we turn hotter. Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday, with many spots touching 90° on Mother’s Day. Seasonally warm weather continues next week with low-end chances daily for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT – Evening rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

