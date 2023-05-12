Hotter Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rain will end across the area Friday evening, with lower chances for the weekend as we turn hotter. Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday, with many spots touching 90° on Mother’s Day. Seasonally warm weather continues next week with low-end chances daily for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

TONIGHT – Evening rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

