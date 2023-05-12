GCSD remembers Woodham, Sizemore in preparation for National Police Week

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - In preparation of National Police Week, Geneva County Sheriff Department remember the lives of two fallen sheriffs, J.C. Woodham and Red Sizemore.

Woodham and Sizemore were both acting as sheriff of Geneva County when they were shot and ultimately killed in the line of duty.

Woodham died August 7, 1957, while Sizemore died nearly 20 years later to the date on August 3, 1977.

“I see people who come here and look at that plaque that says when their end of watch was,” said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. “It is a great honor to have those out there and it’s a great honor to have that recognized to remind people that these two gentlemen made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Both Woodham and Sizemore have highways named after them in their memory in Geneva County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.