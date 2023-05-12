Eufaula Police searching for public bathroom “peeping tom” for questioning

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is wanted for questioning by Eufaula Police after a weekend incident at an area campground.

According to information released by Eufaula Police on Wednesday, the incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 at a public restroom at the Lakepoint Resort State Park campground area.

The incident involves an older gentleman who reportedly attempted to enter a cubicle occupied by a juvenile and then looked under the doorway. Police say the man left in an unknown direction after hearing someone else enter the restroom.

In addition to information released by law enforcement, the family of the victim reached out to News4 with additional details, saying that the man was using a separate cubicle in that restroom before leaving it and proceeding with what police described.

The family says the man attempted to do this at least three times, while also standing back and pacing around in between attempts, and at no time saying any word to the juvenile.

The family also provided video of the incident recorded by the juvenile, which can be seen below:

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

The case is currently being investigated by the Alabama Department of Conservation-State Parks Law Enforcement Division, and anyone with any information pertaining to this situation or the identity of the in-question individual are asked to contact Southeast District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at (334) 687-8011. You can also contact Eufaula Police at (334) 687-1200.

