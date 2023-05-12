Dothan Tech unveils $7.5M in renovations

A local school cut the ribbon on their biggest renovation project.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local school cut the ribbon on their biggest renovation project Thursday evening.

“This is a great day in the life of Dothan city schools and the Dothan community,” said Chris Duke, Director of CTE and Secondary at Dothan Tech.

Dothan Tech hosted an open house unveiling the latest renovations to the school, which totaled up to $7.5 million. Staff is calling these changes ‘the first substantial upgrades since the school opened in 1978.’

“We are so thankful that our board had the foresight to adopt a proposal to renovate as much as we could,” said Dr. Dennis Coe, the DCS Superintendent. “We were able to accomplish renovating the vast majority of our Dothan Tech center. We are very thankful that our board was proactive in their vision.”

In addition to renovations such as lighting and paint, many career tech programs at Dothan Tech received new equipment to set students up for success. This includes a new kitchen layout for the culinary courses, medical supplies for health science and more.

“This demonstrates the support our superintendent and board of education have for career tech education<” said Duke. “I think it demonstrates the support from our Dothan community and it sets some expectations for us as a career tech faculty.”

Staff say the new renovations set a new standard for Dothan Tech, as they continue to produce hard working kids for the future’s workforce.

“We just want to continue to strive to offer the very best for our students,” said Coe.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville sent video remarks as part of the Grand Opening, which you can view below:

After the ribbon cutting, attendees went for a campus tour, highlighting the new additions.

