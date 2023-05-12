Ariton baseball reacts to state title series berth

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pinch yourselves Purple Cat fans, you’re not dreaming. Ariton is headed to its third state championship series in school history.

The Purple Cats stunned the G.W. Long Rebels in games two and three. They exploded for a nine-run inning in game two and an eight-run inning in game three to help them secure their berth in the title series.

Coleman Bragg was big in game two for Ariton and caught the final out in game three.

“I never thought it was going to fall in my glove,” said Ariton senior Coleman Bragg. “I thought I waited for it for like 10 minutes straight but I think it was just the moment and then I thought about throwing the ball up with my glove but instead I just put it in my back pocket and just went and celebrated with the team, but it was a big moment for me and it was just something different that I’ve never experienced in my life.”

Ariton will take on Vincent in Oxford on Monday at 7 p.m.

Game two will be played at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Jacksonville State with the if game to follow.

