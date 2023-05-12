ALEA Trooper, Houston County deputy rescue driver from creek

ALEA Senior Trooper Spencer Adkinson (pictured) jumped into Bear Creek and rescued a driver...
ALEA Senior Trooper Spencer Adkinson (pictured) jumped into Bear Creek and rescued a driver from an actively-submerging vehicle while on scene of a separate accident. Houston County Deputy Sheriff Dusty Oswalt also assisted in safety transferring the driver onto the creek’s bank.(ALEA)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Trooper and a Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputy are being credited for saving a trapped driver after they crashed earlier Friday morning into Bear Creek.

According to information released by ALEA, Senior Trooper Spencer Adkinson was on the scene of a separate crash on U.S. 84 near the 201 mile marker in Houston County when a separate vehicle approached the scene, then left the roadway and wrecked into the creek at around 7:05 a.m.

Adkinson, assisted by Houston County Deputy Sheriff Dusty Oswalt who also arrived on the scene, immediately jumped into the creek and removed the driver from the actively-submerging vehicle, with the driver safety transferred onto the creek’s bank.

The driver was later transported to Southeast Health Medical Center for treatment.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are asking individuals that may have also assisted in the rescue effort to please contact the Dothan Highway Patrol Post at (334) 983-4587, and ask for ALEA Sgt. Tracey McCord.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
Officers located 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley's remains Wednesday morning, a week after she...
Pregnant teen died five days before officers found her body, sheriff estimates
Wilson is 33 years old, 4′10″ tall, and approximately 110 lbs. She has red hair and green eyes.
UPDATE: Dothan missing woman found
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged

Latest News

HTT
News4 Hometown Tour-Daleville EMS and Fire
The Daleville-located training center is making seconds count when it comes to life or death...
Daleville’s SECTC offers needed resource training in the Wiregrass
The Daleville-located training center is making seconds count when it comes to life or death...
Community Training Center resources makes Wiregrass safer
scarecrow
Daleville Chamber of Commerce preparing for Scarecrow Festival