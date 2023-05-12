Alabama lawmakers, residents react to ending of Title 42

Dale Strong makes statement on Title 42 expiration
By Romario Gardner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the clock winding down before Title 42 runs out, many Alabama lawmakers believe the country is at a tipping point.

“Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow bringing not a surge but an invasion of illegal immigrants that our communities hospitals, schools, and law enforcement officials simply can’t handle.”

Alabama state representative Dale Strong characterized the southern border as “under attack.”

He said drug runners and human smugglers continue to exploit this administration’s border policy, a sentiment Senator Katie Brit shares in.

“When in the world is this administration going to wake up?” said Senator Britt.

Hilda Esguerra with the Alabama Hispanic Association believes lawmakers are doing an awful lot of complaining when they have all the power.

“I think it’s time for Congress to really get serious and stop using this as a political gain and fix once and for all the immigration situation,” said Esguerra.

She said immigrants coming to the States do so in an effort mostly to provide a better life for their families. She believes lawmakers simply need to buckle down.

“They need to put their boots down and their minds and fix this once and for all and to stop blaming that on the immigrants that come,” said Esguerra.

Representative Strong said he’s also in support of House Bill 2 called the “Secure the Border Act”, which will add stricter border control laws such as requiring the Department of Homeland Security to resume building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries believes this legislation will throw out children who are fleeing, in many cases, extreme violence and persecution.

