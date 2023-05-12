Alabama House bill would require age minimum to view internet porn in Alabama

A new bill is up for debate in the Alabama House that would require an age minimum to watch pornography online in Alabama.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill is up for debate in the Alabama House that would require an age minimum to watch pornography online in Alabama.

House Bill 441 requires an age minimum to watch porn online. Websites would have to install age verification software to prevent anyone under 18 years old from accessing content.

Distributors of the material would also have to pay a fee to distribute pornography. Fees and violation charges would contribute to the state’s general fund and a mental health trust fund.

