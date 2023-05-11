Remembering Dothan PD K9 Bobo

Bobo has been instrumental in protecting the citizens of Dothan by assisting with locating...
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department’s Canine Unit lost one of their own after a short battle with cancer on May 10.

According to a release from Dothan PD, Canine Bobo#612 began his career with the department in May 2017.

Bobo has been instrumental in protecting the citizens of Dothan by assisting with locating drugs and suspects as the assigned partner of Cpl. Owens for the past 5 years.

Their most notable drug seizure was 13 pounds of marijuana located in 2020.

Bobo was surrounded by friends, family and the K9 unit when he passed away.

Bobo was a hard-working loyal K9 partner, and he will truly be missed by the Dothan Police Department.

