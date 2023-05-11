Rain Chances Increase Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Friday as afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop, lasting into the evening hours. We’ll turn drier over the weekend and hotter, too, with highs approaching 90° for Mother’s Day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges
Built as a bank drive-through, crews demolished this building on North St. Andrews Street in...
Historic Dothan business razed, greenspace will replace it
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
New details emerge in pregnant woman’s murder
According to a release sent out by ADECA, the grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey will allow...
Ivey awards $26 million towards low-income families’ utility cost support

Latest News

Color The Weather 05-11-23
Color The Weather 05-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-11-23
Another chance of pop-up showers and storms today
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, May 10, 2023