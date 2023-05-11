Rain Chances Increase Friday

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase for Friday as afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop, lasting into the evening hours. We’ll turn drier over the weekend and hotter, too, with highs approaching 90° for Mother’s Day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 87° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.